New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Tuesday kick-started the India-funded Greater Male connectivity project, billed as the largest infrastructure initiative in the island nation.

Modi and Solih participated in the virtual "pouring of the first concrete ceremony" of the USD 500 million project after holding wide-ranging talks that focused on bolstering overall bilateral ties.

The ceremony marked the commencement of permanent works under the project.

"Just a short while ago, we welcomed the launch of the Greater Male connectivity project. It will be the largest infrastructure project in the Maldives," Modi said in his media statement.

In August last year, the island nation sealed a contract for the implementation of the India-funded connectivity project.

Under the Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP) project, a 6.74 km long bridge and causeway link will be built to connect the capital city Male with adjoining islands of Villingli, Gulhifalhu and Thilafushi.

A joint statement said Modi and Solih directed the officials to ensure timely completion of the landmark infrastructure project in the Maldives that will be a symbol of the enduring friendship between the two countries.

The GMCP is the largest infrastructure project ever undertaken in the Maldives and it is one of India's largest projects in the neighbourhood.

Officials said the project will be a major catalyst for the Maldivian economy as it will create jobs and economic activities.

In October 2020, India announced a dedicated Line of Credit of USD 400 million to the Maldives for undertaking the GMCP.

India is also supporting the project through a special grant of USD 100 million.

Following his talks with Solih, Modi also announced a new Line of Credit of USD 100 million to finance infrastructure projects in the Maldives.

President Solih thanked India for this offer and expressed confidence that this additional fund would enable the implementation of several large infrastructure projects that have been under various stages of discussion.

"Both leaders reviewed the progress achieved in the development of the 4,000 social housing units being built in Greater Male under buyer's credit financing of Exim Bank of India," the joint statement said.

These housing units are in line with the Government of Maldives' focus of providing affordable housing for its citizens.

It said the two leaders also welcomed the approval of Exim Bank of India Buyer's Credit funding of USD 119 million for the construction of another 2,000 social housing units in Greater Male. The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved in other Indian-funded projects including the Addu Roads project, and the provision of water and sewerage facilities at 34 islands.

The two sides also signed six pacts providing for cooperation in areas of cyber security, capacity building for fishing zone forecasting, disaster management, and construction of infrastructure for policing.

"Today, the India-Maldives partnership is not only working in the interest of the citizens of both the countries but is also becoming a source of peace, stability and prosperity for the region," Modi said.

"India has been and will continue to be the first responder in any need or crisis of Maldives," he said.

