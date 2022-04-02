New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, who is on a three-day visit to India, an exquisite miniature painting of the traditional "pahari school" from Himachal Pradesh.

The painting, official sources said, depicts the season of shravan, a month associated with heavy rains, is part of the traditional 'Barahmasa Series' and shows Radha and Krishna, under a canopy of thundering monsoon clouds, engaged in a loving conversation with their graceful glances, while gently holding hands.

The thundering clouds and calm landscape are an allegory for the turbulent inner emotions of Radha and Krishna which are in stark contrast to their calm outward demeanour, thus making the Barahmasa paintings not just illustrations of the seasons but also a medium to communicate human emotions and moods, they noted.

The intricately rendered painting is set in a beautiful landscape of lush flora and folk hutments, depicting the tranquil beauty of Himachal Pradesh, particularly from the 17th century to the 19th century.

This was a period of intense creativity when the 'Pahari School of Miniature Painting' with sub-schools like Kangra, Guler and Bhasoli was established under royal patronage and reached its stylistic zenith.

This contemporary masterpiece is representative of the painting style that originated in Kangra, they noted.

