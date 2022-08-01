Srinagar, Aug 1 (PTI) A module of burglars involved in multiple theft incidents, including at religious places, was busted by arresting five accused in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

The module was busted in Tral, in Awantipora area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

Five persons have been arrested, the official said.

With their arrest, recent incidents of burglary in Tral area of Awantipora, including burglary in Gurdwaras, has been solved, he said.

