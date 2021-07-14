Lucknow, Jul 14 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday appointed former Aligarh Muslim University student union leader Mohammad Fahad as the national president of the party's youth wing.

Fahad, a resident of Kasganj, was the secretary of AMU Students' Union in 2017-18, he said.

"On directions of party president Akhilesh Yadav, Mohammad Fahad of Kasganj has been appointed national president of the SP Yuvjan Sabha," said Naresh Uttam, the party's state president.

"I actively campaigned in favour of SP candidates in 2019," Fahad said, adding that he would try to strengthen the party and ensure its victory in the 2022 Assembly polls with the help of the youth.

The party has appointed Uday Prakash Yadav of Deoria as the national general secretary of the Yuvjan Sabha, Uttam said.

The entire executive of the SP youth wing was dissolved by Akhilesh after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a senior party leader said.

