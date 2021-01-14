Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 14 (ANI): While on his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat offered prayers at Sri Kadumbadi Chinnamman Temple in Ponniammanmedu, and participated in community Pongal celebrations in Chennai on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhagwat wished the people of Tamil Nadu and said that it is a matter of great joy for him to be present in the state on the festival.

"Pongal is celebrated for three days in Tamil Nadu, unlike the rest of India where it is a day-long festival. On day one Sun and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped that represents prosperity. On day two cows are worshipped. The cow represents nature and provides assistance to us. We worship her to thank all those who work for us. On day three we meet our acquaintances and eat sweets. Sweets represent that our speech should be cordial with everyone," he said.

Bhagwat's two-day visit to Tamil Nadu will end today.

The festival of Pongal marks the end of the winter and the beginning of the harvest season. (ANI)

