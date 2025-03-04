Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat participated in a programme organised by Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan in Bhopal on Tuesday and said that efforts should not be limited to the welfare of only one class or group but for the entire society.

He said world is looking towards India with hope.

"Our efforts should not be limited to the welfare of only one class or group, but we must aim for the welfare of the entire society. Our strength and resources should be dedicated not only for ourselves but also for the progress of the whole society. There are many ideologies in our society, and we have to take along those too who do not agree with our views," he said.

He said one's opinions may differ, but direction of work should be correct.

RSS chief Bhagwat also said that Vidya Bharati does not only provide education, but also also shapes the life values and character of the students. The world is looking towards India, it has to give way for humanity. He emphasized that education should not be limited to books, but should be viewed from a broader perspective.

"To guide humanity in the right direction, it is essential that we reach every section of society with our work. Change is necessary because the world is inherently changing, but more importantly, the direction of that change is what matters. Vidya Bharati is working in accordance with its values. This education is not limited to the curriculum but also shapes the life values and character of the students. The purpose of our education is broad. It is not only about imparting knowledge but also about morally enriching society," RSS chief said.

"In today's time, technology is influencing every sector of society. We need to create a human-centric policy for technology. We have to leave behind what is wrong in modern science and technology, and move forward by accepting what is good," he added.

Emphasising the cultural uniqueness of India, the RSS chief said people should work for its preservation.

"I am in all, and all are in me," Bhagwat said, referring to a core idea of Indian philosophy.

"Today, the world is looking towards India with hope. India has always followed the path of truth and maintained its values, and it is equally relevant today. If we want to bring change to society, we must first bring change within individuals. We need to develop an education system that helps in character building of individuals," Bhagwat said. (ANI)

