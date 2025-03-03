Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 3 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge responded to Congress leader Veerappa Moily's remarks regarding Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Kharge further downplayed speculation about DK Shivakumar becoming the Chief Minister, stating that neither Shivakumar nor anyone else claimed he would take the reins "today or tomorrow"

" Neither Moily nor anyone else said that DK Shivakumar is going to be the CM today or tomorrow. They said that one day, he would be rewarded for his hard work. High command will decide it. If I say so in front of the media, will it happen? Our responsibilities are very clear. Siddaramaiah is the CM, and DK Shivakumar is the Dy CM...I might want somebody to become CM one day; if they work hard, they will be rewarded tomorrow. Whatever he said, it is his opinion...," he said.

Karnataka Minister Santosh Lad also responded to Congress leader Veerappa Moily's remarks, stating that the party abides by the decisions of the high command.

"If Moily has made such a statement, then you have to ask him because we always follow the policy of the high command. Whatever the high command says, that is final for us... it is his opinion, not the high command's opinion," Lad said.

On Sunday, Congress leader Veerappa Moily had praised DK Shivakumar's leadership, asserting that he is destined to become the Chief Minister. "You (DK Shivakumar) have given good leadership. You have built the party. People are making statements, but no one can stop you from becoming CM. There is no need to get agitated about it. No one can stop you from becoming CM. Becoming Chief Minister is not something that should be given as a gift; it is something he has earned through hard work," Moily had said.

Earlier, DK Shivakumar termed the reports suggesting that he is getting close to the BJP "false propaganda," emphasising that he was a born Congressman.

"I was born a Congressman, and I cherish it. It is being misled that I am getting closer to the BJP, which is a false conspiracy against me," Shivakumar said while addressing a press conference at his Sadashivanagar residence. (ANI)

