New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): After Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi Chief Minister, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said it was a moment of great happiness, and all the shortcomings in development and the issues that have persisted will begin to improve now.

"It is a moment of great happiness for Delhi. After many years, a double-engine government is formed here. The shortcomings in development and the issues that have persisted will begin to improve in a short period of time," Puri told ANI.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi Chief Minister on Saturday in a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath of office to Rekha Gupta and her council of ministers in the ceremony.

Six other ministers, including Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, also took the oath.

Bharatiya Janata Party's top leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were present on the occasion.

Multiple party leaders, including union ministers and Chief Ministers of neighbouring states, were present to attend the ceremony.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders were among others present at the spot.

Earlier today, Rekha Gupta said that her appointment as Delhi CM is a "miracle" and a "new chapter" marking the beginning of a transformative chapter for women in politics.

Speaking to mediapersons, Gupta vowed to hold corrupt individuals accountable, asserting that they will have to answer for every rupee misused.

"It is a miracle, it is a new motivation and a new chapter. If I can be the CM, this means ways are open for all the women... Anyone who has been corrupt will have to give an account of each and every rupee," she said.

Further, she expressed gratitude to the Bharatiya Janata Party's high command for trusting her to govern the national capital.

"It is a huge responsibility. I thank PM Modi and BJP high command for having faith in me... I will fulfil my responsibility with utmost honesty... My first priority is to complete all the commitments our party has made, and the second priority is that all our 48 MLAs will work as a team Modi. I never thought I would be a CM of Delhi," Rekha Gupta said.

Rekha Gupta was elected as leader of BJP legislative party in a meeting of newly-elected MLAs on Wednesday. The BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate, ousting the Aam Aadmi Party from power. (ANI)

