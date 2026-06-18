India News | 'Money Heist Karnataka:' Karnataka Opposition Leader R. Ashok Targets Congress Govt over Alleged Irregularities in Gruha Lakshmi Scheme

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 18 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashok, has launched a scathing attack on the state's Congress government over alleged financial irregularities in the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, terming the issue "Money Heist Karnataka" and describing the alleged lapses as "organised loot" and "legalised plunder."

In a statement, Ashok alleged that public funds under the flagship scheme have been transferred to "deceased, unverified ghost beneficiaries" for three years. He questioned the oversight mechanisms in place, specifically raising concerns regarding the role of the Guarantee Implementation Committees established by the state government.

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Ashok alleged that taxpayer money continued to flow into the bank accounts of "lakhs of deceased, unverified ghost beneficiaries." Criticising the government's monitoring process, he stated, "In Congress-ruled Karnataka, the government may not know whether a beneficiary is alive or dead, but it apparently knows how to keep the money flowing."

The Opposition Leader also questioned the efficacy of the Guarantee Implementation Committees, which were formed at the state, district, and taluk levels to monitor and ensure accountability for the schemes.

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He alleged that while these committees were active, "payments continued to deceased beneficiaries while taxpayers funded salaries, offices, vehicles, allowances, and perks for committee members." Ashok challenged the administration, asking, "If these committees existed to monitor the schemes, where was the monitoring? If they existed to ensure accountability, where was the accountability?"

Directing his questions to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Ashok demanded details on the total amount of taxpayer money transferred to "deceased or ineligible beneficiaries." He further sought clarity on who was responsible for maintaining and monitoring the beneficiary databases and why the designated committees failed to detect these irregularities.

Outlining his party's stance, the Opposition leader pressed the government to address four key demands, which include the immediate dissolution of all non-performing Guarantee Implementation Committees and full transparency regarding the expenditure incurred on salaries, vehicles, offices, and perks provided to committee members.

Furthermore, he called for the recovery of public funds wherever negligence is established, alongside a comprehensive, independent investigation into the alleged administrative failures and irregularities.

"This is not a clerical error. This is not a technical glitch. This is not a one-off administrative lapse," Ashok said. "Public money is not a party fund. Welfare schemes cannot become vehicles for waste, negligence and political patronage." (ANI)

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