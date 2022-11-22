Maharashtra [India], November 22 (ANI): Ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's son Hrishikesh Deshmukh on Tuesday withdrew his anticipatory bail application.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier issued summons to Hrishikesh for questioning in an alleged money laundering case, in which his father, Anil Deshmukh, was arrested.

Also Read | It’s a Moment of Pride for Youth and Their Families for Getting Recruited into the Armed … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

Hrishikesh is also an accused in the case and never appeared before ED despite summoning by the agency, said sources.

Hrishikesh Deshmukh was an active participant in money laundering and had assisted his father in laundering the ill-gotten money, sources said.

Also Read | GST on Online Gaming: Finance Ministers' Panel May Recommend 28% GST on Online Gaming, Tweak in Calculation Method.

ED had asked Hrishikesh to appear before it on November 6, but he failed to do so, said ED officials.

Hrishikesh's father Anil Deshmukh was arrested by the ED in November last year in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

In a letter to CM Thackeray, Singh had alleged that Anil Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including asking Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

Anil Deshmukh allegedly misused his position as state home minister and collected Rs4.70 crores from various bars in Mumbai through some police officers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)