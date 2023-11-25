New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at 18 locations in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, according to an official statement.

"ED has conducted search operations under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002, at 18 locations in Lucknow, Varanasi, Allahabad, Mumbai, and Delhi on November 24th, in the case of Shine City Fraud," said the ED in a statement.

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: Minor Rape Victim Sets Herself on Fire in Murshidabad, Dies; Accused Absconding.

During the search operations various incriminating documents, digital devices and unaccounted cash and jewellery of Rs. 1.60 Crore (Cash of Rs. 95 lakhs, Jewellery worth Rs.65 lakhs) were recovered and seized, it added.

As per the officials, the raids were conducted following the information that the agents of Shine City (a real estate firm), whose MD is absconding in a multi-crore scam case, were attempting to sell the seized properties.

Also Read | CPI-M Youth Wing Leader Jaick Thomas Served Defamation Notice for Hate Speech Against PM Narendra Modi.

Earlier this week, the central probe agency carried out searches at 13 locations in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in a money laundering probe.

The searches were conducted at the residences of four executive engineers, two divisional Accountants and other employees of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), Yamunanagar (Haryana). Search operations resulted in the recovery and seizure of digital devices, incriminating documents regarding immovable properties, fixed deposits, bank lockers and unaccounted cash of Rs 27.50 lakh, according to an official statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)