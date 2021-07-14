Ghaziabad, Jul 14 (PTI) A money lender was killed and his relative injured when two bike-borne assailants opened fire at them in Ukhlarsi village of Muradnagar on Wednesday, police said,

The financer Rishi Chowdhary and his relative Sumit were sitting at their residence when the incident occurred.

Chowdhury was working as a property dealer also and had lent money to several persons in the area

SSP Amit Pathak told reporters that prima facie it seems to be a monetary dispute.

Both the victims were rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared Chaudhary "brought dead".

Sumit sustained injury in his jaw as the bullet pierced his mouth. He is in a critical condition and the police could not record his statement.

Both the assailants were apparently known to the financier, the police said,

The police are probing the case from different angles, SSP Pathak said.

Meanwhile, Sahibabad police arrested four robbers near the Katori mill market at Mohan Nagar trisection.

They had robbed a car and other valuables along with ATM cards and documents of a lawyer 12 days ago.

Police have recovered four country-made pistols and the looted items from their possession, S.P.City (second) Gyanendra Singh told the reporters.

The arrested have been identified as Yusuf, Shakib, Siddhartha and Riasat, all natives of Ghaziabad.

During interrogation, they told the police that after detailed recce they used to choose their target. On June 2, they chased a car on two motorcycles from Gaur Chowk of Noida extension Gautam Budh Nagar district.

When the car reached near Jal Nigam police outpost of Vijay Nagar police station, they waylaid the driver. They later pushed out the victim from the moving car and drove away.

The accused were booked earlier in around 40 cases. Police have recovered the car, ATM cards, 2 gold chains, and mobile phones. Four country-made pistols and 8 live cartridges have also been recovered from them, Singh added.

