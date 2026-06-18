India News | 'Money-minded Industrialist from Gujarat Sent': JMM's Manoj Pandey Attacks BJP in Jharkhand RS Polls

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 18 (ANI): As voting for the Rajya Sabha elections commenced in Jharkhand on Thursday, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Manoj Pandey said the ruling alliance was confident of winning both Rajya Sabha seats in the state and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of promoting "money-driven politics," alleging that a "money-minded industrialist from Gujarat" would use money to garner support in the election.

For the two Rajya Sabha seats, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)'s Baidyanath Ram, Congress candidate Pranav Jha, and Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani are in the fray.

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The NDA is supporting independent candidate Nathwani in the election.

Speaking to ANI, Pandey alleged that the BJP is attempting to influence politics through wealthy individuals.

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"The BJP's strategy is to make the politics of India rely on money-minded individuals. In Jharkhand, a money-minded industrialist has been sent. That industrialist from Gujarat will use money to secure votes for them," he alleged.

He further said the INDIA bloc had the numbers required to secure victory for both its candidates.

"We are completely confident. Both our candidates will win the election. There are statistics to support that confidence. But the BJP should explain where their confidence lies. Where are the statistics? How will they get 28 votes?" Pandey said.

JMM General Secretary Mithilesh Kumar Thakur also expressed absolute confidence in the INDIA bloc's victory, asserting that their numbers are secure and their legislators are not "for sale."

Speaking to ANI, Thakur dismissed the BJP's attempts to influence the polls, stating that the opposition alliance is in a "comfortable position."

"The numbers are on our side. We are in a comfortable position. It is the BJP's character to make a 'dhan kuber' (wealthy person) their pawn so that they can poach MLAs. But there is no MLA up for sale in the INDIA bloc," the JMM leader said.

Taking a direct swipe at Nathwani, Thakur alleged that wealth has historically been the primary factor in his election victories.

"Everyone knows the background of Parimal Nathwani. On the basis of his wealth, he gets elected from Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh. But he will face defeat this time," Thakur added.

Polling in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly began at 9 am and will continue till 4 pm, while the counting of votes will commence at 5 pm. The results will be declared thereafter. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)