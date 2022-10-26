Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Around 40 monkeys including baby simians and females, were found dead in Silagam village under the Kaviti Mandal in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.

Locals, who found the dead monkeys lying in heaps, suspect that the animals may have been poisoned. However, the cause of death will be revealed after the post-mortem report comes.

"Around 40 to 45 monkeys were dead in this incident and post-mortem had already been conducted but it will take five days for the report to come," Kasibugga Forest Officer Murali Krishan told ANI.

Several monkeys were also found lying unconscious in the gardens.

"We fed the unconscious little monkeys in the gardens but they are not having anything. We found the alcohol boxes beside the monkeys' heap," said a local.

Locals are angry over the harsh treatment of the dumb creatures. The locals are inquiring as to who killed them and where did such a large quantity of monkeys come from.

"We had never seen such an incident in the district. Somebody brought the monkeys in a tractor and left them near the Silagam Village forest area," Krishan added.

The Forest Officer further said that the case has been filed under the animal act and further investigation is underway to nab the culprits. (ANI)

