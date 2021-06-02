New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday informed that conditions are becoming favourable for the onset of monsoon in Kerala likely from Thursday as south-westerly winds have strengthened and resulted in an increase in rainfall in the state.

"The spatial rainfall distribution has increased over Kerala. Westerly winds have strengthened in the lower levels over the south Arabian Sea and deepened," it said in a statement.

There is an increase in cloudiness over the Kerala coast and adjoining the southeast Arabian Sea, which will further enhance rainfall activity over Kerala during the next 24-hours. "Hence, the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place during the same period," it said.

Moreover, isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with a thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds very likely over parts of Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains of northwest India during next 3-4 days.

Earlier, a senior IMD official had informed that the monsoon is expected to arrive in Kerala on June 3, and heatwave conditions are not likely over the country this year due to cyclones.

"Southwest monsoon is expected to arrive in Kerala by June 3. Due to this, heavy rainfall is expected on June 2-3," RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist at IMD had told ANI.

The normal date for the onset of monsoon in Kerala is June 1. Jenamani also spoke about the weather conditions in the wake of two cyclones - Tauktae and Yaas. (ANI)

