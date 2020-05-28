India News | Monsoon Onset over Kerala on June 1: IMD

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The southwest monsoon is likely to make an onset over Kerala on June 1, thanks to a cyclonic circulation, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its onset date forecast on May 15, had said the monsoon is likely to hit the southern state on June 5, four days after its normal onset date.

Also Read | Kerala Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 84 Coronavirus Cases, State Tally Crosses 1000-Mark.

The normal onset of monsoon over Kerala is June 1.

However, a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal is likely to help in the progress of monsoon.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Improves to 42.75%: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 28, 2020.

"A low pressure area is likely to form over southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea during May 31 to June 4. In view of this, conditions are very likely to become favourable from June 1 for onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala,” the IMD said.

According to the IMD, the country is likely to receive normal monsoon this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)