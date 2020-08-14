Chandigarh, August 13: The monsoon session of Haryana assembly will commence from August 26.

"The monsoon session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha will commence from August 26, 2020," Haryana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

It said a decision to this effect was taken in the meeting of state cabinet held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday. Ashok Gehlot-Led Congress Govt to Move Confidence Motion in Rajasthan Assembly Tomorrow.

