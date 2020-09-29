Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 29 (ANI): The monsoon session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will begin from Tuesday.

As many as 16 Bills are in the list to be tabled for discussion in session which will conclude on October 7.

Both Opposition parties -- BJP and Congress -- have commenced their legislature party meetings to discuss the strategy for the session.

Chief whip of BJP Mohan Majhi said that the party is going to raise mismanagement in the COVID-19 treatment in the state.

"During this short session of the State assembly, we are going to raise mismanagement in the COVID-19 treatment in the state and hike in the electricity tariff along with some Ordinances bring by the Government like Odisha University (Amendment) Bill 2020 and others," he said.

Congress MLA and senior leader Tara Bahinipati stated that his party wants the discussion on some of the important issues related to Farmers and Agriculture, revised electricity rates and "mismanagement" in COVID-19 by the government. (ANI)

