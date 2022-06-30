New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): The monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 18.

The session is slated to conclude on August 12.

Also Read | Who is Eknath Shinde? Know Everything About the Former Auto Driver Who Shook Maharashtra Politics to Emerge as CM.

The session will coincide with the presidential and vice-presidential elections. While voting for the presidential election is slated for July 18, for vice-presidential election, it will take place on August 6, if necessary.

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha are in the fray in the presidential election.

Also Read | Eknath Shinde Takes Oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis as His Deputy.

"The ninth session of Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, July 18. Subject to exigencies of government business, the session is likely to conclude on Friday, August 12," a Lok Sabha release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)