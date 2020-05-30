India News | Monsoon to Hit Kerala on June 1 Following Showers: IMD

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): The southwest monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on June 1 with "heavy to very heavy rainfall" expected over the state and Lakshadweep from May 30 to June 1, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

"Under the influence of likely formation of low-pressure system over the southeast-eastcentral Arabian Sea, conditions will become favourable from June 1, 2020, for the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala," the IMD said in a tweet.

Also Read | Vande Bharat Mission: Special Air India Flight to Bring Home 132 Indians from Kazakhstan.

A bulletin issued by IMD said that "heavy to very heavy rainfall" is likely at isolated places parts of south peninsular India with "isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala and Lakshadweep" during May 30 to June 1.

An IMD official said that Kerala is likely to witness pre-monsoon showers before arrival of monsoon.

Also Read | India's Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 47.40% After 11,264 COVID-19 Patients Recovered in Past 24 Hours.

IMD also said in the bulletin that a low-pressure system over the southeast-eastcentral Arabian Sea is likely to form during the next 48 hours.

"A low-pressure area would form over Southeast-eastcentral Arabian Sea during next 48 hrs. To intensify into depression during subsequent 48 hours with possibility of further intensification. To move north-northwestwards towards Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts till June 3," the IMD said in tweet.

The bulletin advised fishermen not to venture into southeast and eastcentral Arabian Sea from May 31 to June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)