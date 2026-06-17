India News | Month-long Ordeal Ends: Gujarat Govt Brings Home Bhuj Professor Stranded in Ebola-hit DR Congo

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 17 (ANI): The swift intervention by the Gujarat Government has successfully facilitated the safe return of Amin Sama, a Bhuj (Kutch) based academic who had been stranded for nearly a month in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), following border restrictions imposed amid Ebola-related concerns, a release said.

Amin Sama, an Indian citizen and Assistant Professor at R R Lalan College in Bhuj (Kutch), had travelled to Rwanda through Kigali International Airport on May 15. He later crossed legally into Goma in the DRC to visit a childhood friend before continuing his planned journey to Tanzania. However, just two days later, the Government of Rwanda reportedly closed its border with the DRC due to concerns related to an Ebola outbreak, leaving him unable to return to Kigali.

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According to the release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the sudden border closure disrupted Sama's travel plans and caused him to miss his scheduled return flight to India on May 31. Stranded in Goma with no immediate route home, he incurred additional expenses and faced prolonged uncertainty while seeking assistance from various authorities and diplomatic channels.

Amin Sama approached the office of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi seeking assistance for his safe return to India.

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The case received attention from the Office of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, which sought appropriate intervention and support for the stranded citizen.

Upon receiving the request, the Government of Gujarat acted swiftly and launched coordinated efforts with the concerned authorities to ensure his safe and timely return home.

Recognising the humanitarian nature of the situation, the Gujarat State Non-Resident Gujaratis' Foundation (NSGF), functioning under the NRI Division of the General Administration Department, Government of Gujarat, promptly took up the matter.

Acting swiftly, the Foundation initiated coordinated efforts with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and the concerned Indian diplomatic missions. On June 10, representations were sent to officials in New Delhi as well as to Indian embassies handling matters related to Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Continuous communication was also established with embassy officials to explore possible avenues for Sama's safe passage.

Officials of the Foundation remained in constant touch with Sama throughout the ordeal, monitoring developments and providing guidance. Multiple rounds of follow-up were undertaken with the Ministry of External Affairs and embassy authorities to ensure that the required permissions and clearances were processed without delay.

During this period, Sama informed authorities that he had not visited any Ebola-affected area and remained healthy and symptom-free. He also expressed his willingness to undergo any medical screening, quarantine protocols, Ebola testing, immigration checks or other procedures deemed necessary by authorities in Rwanda, the DRC or India, the release said.

As his rescheduled return flight for June 18 approached, the Foundation intensified its efforts, maintaining regular communication with officials several times a day. On June 16, further discussions with embassy authorities confirmed that the matter was actively being handled by the Indian Embassy in Rwanda and that the necessary procedures were progressing.

The sustained efforts eventually yielded positive results. On June 17, Sama received all the required legal clearances and permissions needed for his transit and onward journey to India, paving the way for his safe return on June 18.

Expressing his gratitude after receiving the approval, Sama said, "I have just received the permission to travel. I would like to express my sincere gratitude for your kind support and assistance throughout this process. Your help during this difficult time means a great deal to me, and I will always remember your generosity and efforts with deep appreciation."

Officials said the successful resolution of the case highlights the Gujarat Government's commitment to the welfare of Gujaratis and Indian citizens facing difficulties abroad.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, our commitment is to extend every possible assistance to Gujaratis and Indian citizens facing difficulties anywhere in the world. Through coordinated efforts involving the Gujarat State Non-Resident Gujaratis' Foundation, the Ministry of External Affairs, and Indian diplomatic missions, we ensured that a citizen stranded in a challenging international situation received timely support and assistance," said Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

The Gujarat State Non-Resident Gujaratis' Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to extending guidance, coordination and emergency support to Gujaratis and Indian citizens across the world and pledged to continue rendering such humanitarian assistance whenever required. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)