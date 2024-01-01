New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Monthly maximum temperatures for January are likely to be below normal over many parts of Central and Northwest India, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Monday.

In a press conference on Monday, the Director General of Meteorology, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of peninsular and Northeast India.

Also Read | India, Pakistan Jails Harbour 265 Fishermen, 384 Civilians Awaiting Freedom.

He also said that during the upcoming winter season (January to March 2024) the rainfall over North India consists of seven meteorological subdivisions (East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh) is most likely to be normal.

"Seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole during January to March is most likely to be above normal. Normal to above normal seasonal rainfall is likely over most parts of the country except parts from extreme south peninsular India, extreme northwest and northeast India where below normal rainfall is likely," he added.

Also Read | Tsunami Warning in Japan: Tokyo Lowers Its Tsunami Alert but Still Tells People Not To Go Home After a Series of Earthquakes On New Year’s Day 2024.

During January 2024, monthly minimum temperatures are most likely to be above normal over many parts of the country except some parts of North India where normal to below normal minimum temperatures are likely, he added.

According to the IMD, the anomaly forecast for the number of cold wave days is expected to be below normal over most parts of Central India during the month of January 2024.

Briefing the annual weather situation, he also informed that there were six tropical cyclones over the north Indian Ocean, one each in the month of May, June, November and December and two in October this year.

The IMD, however further said that cold-day to severe cold-day conditions are likely to continue over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan during the next two days.

The weather forecast agency also said that dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over some parts of the plains of Northwest and East India during the next three days and gradually decrease thereafter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)