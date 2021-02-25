Jaipur, Feb 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the budget announcement of giving Rs 1,000 per month to farmers on power bills generated on electricity meters was to fulfil their demands.

He targeted the former BJP government in the state, saying it had started giving Rs 833 a month on electricity bills to farmers just a day before the model code of conduct came into force.

"Our government realized that farmers are making such demands, so I have announced in the budget," he tweeted.

He said that farmers whose bill comes from metering will get Rs 1,000 per month and up to Rs 12,000 per year in their bank accounts.

Gehlot presented the state budget 2021-22 in the Assembly on Wednesday.

