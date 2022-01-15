Jaipur, Jan 15 (PTI) The Indian Army's southern command on Saturday displayed a monumental national flag made of khadi measuring 225 feet X 150 feet at the Jaisalmer Military Station on the occasion of Army day.

“The display of the flag also commemorates the 75th year of India's Independence being celebrated as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” Defence spokesperson Lt Col Amitabh Sharma said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 38-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered, Husband Alleges Illicit Partner's Role.

He said the flag has been prominently displayed and is clearly visible from several kilometers away.

The flag display was followed by the singing of the national anthem and a military band performance, Sharma said.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Congress Leader Joginder Singh Mann Joins AAP in Presence of Arvind Kejriwal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)