New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has dispatched three teams to rescue people in the mishap that occurred earlier on Sunday when several people fell into the Machchhu river after a nearly century-old suspension bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi city, NDRF Director General Atul Karwal told ANI.

The death toll has reached 35 in the Morbi cable bridge collapse incident, said Gujarat Panchayat Minister Brijesh Merja.

Also Read | Morbi Suspension Bridge Collapse: Collapsed 143-Year-Old British-Era Cable Bridge Had Reopened Last Week on Gujarati New Year After Renovation.

Of the three NDRF teams, two have been dispatched from Gandhinagar and one from Baroda in Gujarat.

"Three NDRF teams have already been dispatched-- two from Gandhinagar and one from Baroda-- to assist in the rescue operation following accident in Gujarat's Morbi city in which several people fell into Machchhu river after a suspension bridge collapsed," the NDRF D-G said.

Also Read | Morbi Suspension Bridge Collapse: 35 Killed, Over 100 Missing As Hanging Bridge Collapses in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed on his Twitter account that "local administration is engaged in relief work with full readiness, and NDRF is also reaching the spot soon".

Shah also mentioned in the tweet that he spoke to Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi and other officials regarding the accident, and said he is "deeply saddened by the accident which took place earlier in the day when the bridge, which was recently reopened for public after renovation, collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it.

"I am deeply saddened by the accident in Morbi. I have spoken to Harsh Sanghvi, Minister of State for Home, Gujarat and other officials in this regard. Local administration is engaged in relief work with full readiness, NDRF is also reaching the spot soon. The administration has been directed to provide immediate treatment to the injured," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

As per eyewitnesses, there were several women and children on the hanging bridge when it snapped. There are reports that several people have suffered injuries. They are being rushed to hospitals.

Soon after the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.

The Prime Minister also spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi, and sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has also asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored and extend all possible help to those affected. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)