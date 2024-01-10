Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): Amid preparations for the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh in 2024, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday said that the number of female voters in the state is more than the number of male voters.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel addressed a press conference on the review of poll preparedness for Assembly and Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Andhra Pradesh.

"As of now, there are a total of 4.07 crore voters including 2.07 crore female voters in the state. Female voters are more than male voters, which is a happy trend. The final roll will be published on January 22," CEC Kumar said.

He further said that facilities to vote from home will be given to senior citizens who cannot go to polling booths.

"Special focus on registering the persons with disabilities which are 4.76 lakhs will be provided. Senior citizens who are 80-plus voters will be given facilities to vote from the comfort of their homes. The number of such senior citizens is 5.8 lakhs," CEC Kumar said.

The Chief Election Commissioner also noted that the commission is firmly committed to conducting elections freely in a fair, transparent manner and inducement-free.

Earlier, a pivotal meeting on preparations for the ensuing Assembly and general elections in Andhra Pradesh commenced in Vijayawada with the Election Commission of India (ECI) team, bringing together District Collectors, Superintendents of Police (SPs), Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Chief Secretary (CS), and Director General of Police (DGP).

The meeting witnessed the participation of prominent members of the Central Election Commission, including Senior Deputy Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma, Nitish Vyas, Deputy Commissioner Hirdesh Kumar, and Director Santosh Ajmira.

Agenda items encompassed the conduct of assembly elections in the state, meticulous drafting of the voter list, and deliberations on various pertinent issues. Discourse also revolved around district-wise voter numbers, polling station details, and addressing concerns in problematic areas, said authorities. (ANI)

