Kolkata, Oct 1 (PTI) Services of the Metro Railway in the city will be available for longer duration between Kavi Subhash and Noapara stations from October 5, an official said here on Thursday.

Metro Railway will run 122 services from Monday, increasing it from 116 at present, a Metro spokesperson said.

It will run 122 services from 8 am to 9 pm with the last metro leaving the originating stations at both ends at 8 pm between Monday and Saturday, the official said.

Sunday service timings will remain unchanged.

The first Metro service on Sundays will commence from both ends at 10.10 am and the last service will start at 7.30 pm.

