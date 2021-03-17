Lucknow, Mar 17 (PTI) More Muslim organisations on Wednesday slammed former UP Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi, while his family members appeared to shun him for his PIL in the Supreme Court seeking removal of some Quranic verses which he claimed promoted terrorism.

The All India Shia Personal Law Board has called an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss the issue and decide on a plan of action, its spokesperson Maulana Yasoob Abbas said.

An FIR was registered against Rizvi in Bareilly on Monday evening for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Muslims across the country with his petition.

But Abbas complained that no action has been taken against Rizvi.

"This is a big question in itself. The petition filed by Waseem Rizvi is an insult to Muslims of the entire world, and it has hurt them significantly," he added.

Senior member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali also asked why "no action" has been taken in the case.

"Whose patronage is Rizvi getting? Rizvi has broken all the limits by raising a finger on the Quran," he said.

The government must initiate stringent action against Rizvi for playing with the sentiments of a large section of people of the country, Mahali added.

Meanwhile, Rizvi's family members appeared to distance themselves from him.

In a purported video, Waseem Rizvi's younger brother Zaheer Rizvi said, "I, my mother, my brother and my sister do not have any relationship with Waseem Rizvi. Nor do we want to have a relationship with him."

Zaheer Rizvi claimed his brother (Waseem Rizvi) has nothing to do with Islam and was doing this at the behest of someone else.

"Waseem Rizvi has committed a grave sin. Allah will protect the Quran, and not a single point from it can be removed," he added.

Waseem Rizvi had moved the apex court on March 11, drawing immense criticism.

The FIR filed against him followed complaints by Anjuman Khuddam-e-Rasool secretary Shan Ahmed and an organisation known as Ittehad-e-Millat Council.

On Tuesday, chairman of the Raja Action Committee, Maulana Afroz Raja Qadri, claimed sectarian forces were operating behind Rizvi, and that time has come to unmask them.

Members of the Muslim community held a protest at the Bara Imambara in Lucknow against Rizvi on Sunday. Shia cleric and senior member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board Maulana Kalbe Jawwad and a large number of people took part in it.

Addressing the gathering that day, Maulana Syed Salman Hasni Nadvi laid stress on Muslim unity and described Rizvi as a "kaafir (non-believer)" and "mujrim (criminal)".

Jawwad then urged the government to immediately arrest Rizvi and impose a heavy fine on him.

In Bareilly, Mufti Ahsan Raja Qadri of the Dargah-e-Aala Hazrat, a prominent centre of Barelvi Muslims, too had condemned Rizvi's move and said not even an iota of change in the holy book was possible.

