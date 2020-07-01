New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday slammed the Central government for allegedly pushing more people into poverty and also demanded the conduct of a fresh poverty survey in the country.

Tiwari claimed that while in power, Congress was able to uplift more than 270 million people from the state of penury.

"Btwn 2004 -14 UPA lifted 271 Million people out of poverty. Btwn 2014 & 2020 NDA/BJP pushed substantial Numbers back into poverty. That is why @PMOIndia says money has been transferred to 20 crore poor families.Suspect numbers Fresh Poverty survey between 2014-20 required," he tweeted in the morning today," he tweeted. (ANI)

