Bhubaneswar, Oct 5 (PTI) The Odisha government has asked the district authorities to closely monitor the weather situation in the wake of the heavy rain forecast over the next three days, officials said on Monday.

Several parts of the state received rainfall in the past 24 hours, they said.

Paradip received the highest 22 mm rainfall, they added.

The IMD issued a 'Yellow Warning' for several districts till October 7.

"A fresh low-pressure area is very likely to form over north Andaman sea, adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal around October 9. It is very likely to move northwestwards towards north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast with gradual intensification into a depression during the subsequent two- three days," it said.

Heavy rainfall is expected during October 11-13 due to its influence, it added.

The existing low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal with associated cyclonic circulation now extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting south-westwards, the weather office said.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of south Odisha and north Odisha in the next 24 hours, it said.

