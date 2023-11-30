Chennai, Nov 30 (PTI) Overnight rains lashed Chennai and the neighbouring districts, leading to inundation in many parts.

Schools in the city and neighbouring districts were closed, even as morning officegoers found it difficult to wade through stagnant water in places such as Koyambedu and Mambalam here.

Disaster response teams were on standby even as more rain has been forecast.

