New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): More than 114 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, out of which, more than 14.68 crore balance and unutilised doses are still available with them to be administered, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

As per a press release issued by the ministry, 1,14,44,05,215 vaccine doses have been provided to the states/UTs so far through the Central government (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.

"More than 14.68 crore (14,68,60,146) balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered," read the release.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, said the ministry.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID19 vaccination drive, which commenced on June 21, 2021, the Centre will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs. (ANI)

