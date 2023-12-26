Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): More than 1500 people performed tabla in the 'Taal Darbar' at Gwalior fort on Monday and set a Guinness World Record for the most numbers of people performing tabla simultaneously.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia were also present at the event.

Also Read | Aircraft Carrying 303 Indian Passengers Grounded in France Over Suspected Human Trafficking Lands at Mumbai Airport (Watch Videos).

Expressing his joy, Chief Minister Yadav announced that December 25 will be celebrated as 'Tabla Divas'.

"This day is very special for us. To make this event memorable, December 25 would be celebrated as Tabla Divas. The history of music in India is considered to be more than 5000 years old. Music and Gwalior can never be separated," the CM said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 3.7 on Richter Scale Strikes Kishtwar.

Swapnil Dangrikar, Adjudicator, Guinness World Records, told ANI that there was no such previous record of people performing table together.

"I came here today to verify this record. This was the record for the most number of people playing the tabla together. There was no such record before this. We had kept some minimum rules and requirements for this. Their performance was quite good and they have succeeded with the numbers as well. I am very happy to say that they have created a new record," he said.

Salim, who was the coordinator of the event, said the theme of the event was 'Vande Mataram,' and around 1500 students from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and mostly from Madhya Pradesh participated in it. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)