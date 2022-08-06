New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): The Union Government on Saturday informed that more than 196.89-crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided till date to States and Union Territories.

"More than 196.89 crore (1,96,89,26,625) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category," the official data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

Also Read | A 22-year-old Woman Was Allegedly Gang Raped by Two Men in the National Capital, #Delhi … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Further, more than 7.10-crore (7,10,38,470) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

Also Read | India Reports 19,406 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 49 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

India recorded as many as 19,406 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

On Friday, India recorded 19,893 COVID-19 cases.

The tally of COVID-19 cases is now at 4,41,26,994 including 1,34,793 active cases. Active cases account for 0.31 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.50 per cent. As many as 19,928 recoveries from the infection were logged in the last 24 hours thereby increasing the total recoveries to 4,34,65,552.

The single-day rise of 49 fatalities has pushed India's COVID-19 death toll to 5,26,649, the government data added.

The daily positivity rate, as per the government data, is at 4.96 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is at 4.63 per cent. The data further informed that 87.75 crore of total tests have been conducted so far of which 3,91,187 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

On the COVID-19 vaccination front, over 205.92 crore total vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India has now administered over 100 million precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

In a tweet, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed and wrote, "This has been achieved by collective efforts. India has administered over 10 crore (100 million) precautionary doses. 10 crore people now have an extra layer of safety. Under PM Narendra Modi ji's leadership, 'Covid vaccination Amrit Mahotsav' is going on in full swing to provide free precaution dose for all adults."

This comes after the government started providing free precautionary for all adults in the age group of 18-75 years at government COVID vaccination centres as part of the Central government's 75-day booster drive. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)