Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): More than 2.73 million devotees have taken a dip in the Triveni Sangam as of 10 am on Thursday, during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.

Among this congregation, more than 500 thousand Kalpavasis and over 2.2 million pilgrims have taken a dip till 10 am.

Also Read | Shahjahanpur Road Accident: 4 Labourers Dead, 16 Injured as Van Overturn in Uttar Pradesh.

A look at the numbers until February 12 shows that the total number of devotees who have taken a dip in the Triveni Sangam has exceeded 482.9 million, marking a significant milestone in the grand event.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with the Council of Ministers, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Governor, MPs, and MLAs, led a 166-member team to attend the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Also Read | Rajat Kumar, Man Who Saved Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Life, Attempts Suicide With Girlfriend After Families Oppose Their Relationship Over Caste Differences; She Dies.

Before his departure, CM Sai, while speaking to reporters, expressed his gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Speaker of the UP Legislative Assembly for inviting him to attend the Maha Kumbh.

"Our Council of Ministers, Speaker of our Legislative Assembly, the Governor, Members of Parliament and MLAs--all are going to Prayagraj to take a holy dip in Maha Kumbh. I am thankful to UP CM Yogi Adityanath and the speaker of the UP assembly for inviting us..." said CM Sai.

Meanwhile, Actor Vicky Kaushal also reached Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh. He said, "I am feeling good. I was waiting to visit Mahakumbh. I am fortunate as I got the opportunity to come here."

Meanwhile, the 'snan' for Magh Purnima concluded successfully on Wednesday, according to the administration.

Urban Development Department Secretary Anuj Jha said that the conclusion of the 'snan' was a major milestone.

"The snan of Maghi Purnima has concluded successfully. It is a huge milestone for us. Lakhs of Kalpavasis and crores of pilgrims have visited here in the last month. Urban Development was the nodal department, and all the arrangements were made efficiently..." Jha said, speaking to ANI.

Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)