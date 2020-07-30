New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare on Thursday informed that the country reported more than 30,000 recoveries from coronavirus each day for the seven successive days.

"The successful implementation of effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols based on a holistic Standard of Care approach have in a seamless manner resulted in a consistent trend of more than 30,000 recoveries/day for the seventh day in a row. There has been a continued increase in the average daily recoveries from around 15,000 in first week of July to around 35,000 in the last week," said a press statement from the MoHFW.

The ministry said that India achieved the landmark of more than 10 lakh recoveries from COVID-19.

"This is a testament to the sheer dedication to duty and selfless sacrifice of doctors, nurses and all frontline healthcare workers which has made such a tremendous recovery of COVID-19 patients a reality. Coordinated implementation of COVID-19 management strategy by the Union and State/UT governments has ensured that the recoveries are continuously on the rise with 1 lakh recoveries at the start of June to more than 10 lakh today," the statement read.

The ministry in its statement said, with 32,553 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries have jumped to 10,20,582. The recovery rate today stands at 64.44 per cent amongst COVID-19 patients. The gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases currently stands at 4,92,340. With this figure, the recovered cases are 1.9 times the active cases (5,28,242, all under medical supervision).

"The State/UT governments have taken many measures at the ground level to increase affordable hospital infrastructure for seamless clinical management. The success can also be seen with 16 States/UTs recording higher Recovery Rate than the national average rate," the Ministry said.

It further said, "The aggressive testing along with ramped up hospital infrastructure by combining public and private sector efforts has enabled early identification and prompt triaging of COVID-19 patients leading to lower fatalities."

"The focus of containment strategy has been on early detection and isolation along with prioritizing care for the severe cases and high-risk population. This has ensured that India has one of the lowest Case Fatality Rate (CFR) at 2.21 per cent as compared to the global average of 4 per cent. 24 States/UTs have lower CFR than the national average and 8 States/UTs are showing CFR below 1 per cent", it added. (ANI)

