New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) More than 34,000 candidates had registered on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for admission to undergraduate programmes in the Delhi University till 6 pm on Tuesday, a senior university official said.

The DU launched the CSAS portal on Monday for admission to undergraduate courses for the academic year 2022-23.

This year, the university is taking admission on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. The application number of the CUET (UG)-2022 is mandatory to apply for CSAS-2022.

There are 70,000 seats across 79 undergraduate programmes in the DU.

"So far, 34,039 candidates have registered for admission on the portal. On the first day, 24,000 students had registered," the official said.

The portal will remain open till October 3, giving students a 21-day window to apply for their desired undergraduate programmes. There will be no offline filling up of the CSAS-2022 application form.

The application fee for CSAS-2022 is Rs 250 for the unreserved, OBC and Economically Weaker Sections categories and Rs 100 for the SC, ST and PwBD category applicants.

Admission through the CSAS will be conducted in three phases -- submission of the CSAS-2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.

The CUET score will be required in the second phase of the process, which can only take place once the CUET results are announced.

A candidate will be required to select the programmes in which they want to take admission. They will have to confirm the programme-specific CUET-UG merit score for all the selected programmes.

In the third phase, a merit list will be issued and seats will be allocated on its basis.

