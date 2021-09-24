Panaji (Goa) [India], September 24 (ANI): More than 40 people joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Canacona, Goa continuing the protest against the pothole laden roads of Manohar Parrikar bypass, said AAP on Friday.As per the statement issued by the Goa unit of AAP, the youths from Canacona joined the AAP on Sunday, September 19, at an event held at Pollem, Canacona in the presence of AAP Canacona leader and panch member Anup Kudtarkar, and other leaders.

AAP Leader Anup Kudtarkar, said, "The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have cheated the youth of Goa with fake promises and the youth of India can see a ray of hope in AAP only because of AAP's pro-youth policies. This was best epitomised by Arvind Kejriwal's announcement on a job guarantee for Goa's youth where he has promised a job for every family along with support such as a skilled University, and also financial support till employment."

Pointing out the potholes that were in the dark spots due to broken and unmaintained streetlights across the bypass road.

He said, "The Cancacona team also took out a symbolic protest against the pothole laden roads in Canacona. The team lit candles around the potholes to mark their protest."

"The youth of Goa are the powerhouse of the state and betterment of youth means the betterment of the state and nation. Today the Youth of Goa have realised that the BJP and Congress have taken them for a ride. They have neither good roads nor jobs," said AAP leader, Anup Kudtarkar.

"Arvind Kejriwal has provided a way forward not just for the Youths but for all of Goa," said Hanzel Fernandes, AAP Goa General Secretary (Youth).

"The BJP and Congress, have always used the youth as a political campaign weapon but after elections, the youth have been heavily ignored by subsequent Governments," said Dr Vibhas Prabhudesai. (ANI)

