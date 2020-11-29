New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Central Railway on Sunday stated that more than 400 tonnes of fruits have been loaded in November this year.

"Central Railway is a centre for loading fruits like Guava, Custard Apple and Bananas in Bengaluru -Adarsh Nagar Delhi Kisan Rail, more than 400 tonnes of fruits have been loaded in November this year here," Central Railway tweeted on his official page.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the operation of Kisan Rail on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis in this year's budget to ensure speedy transportation of putrescible things like fruits, vegetables, milk etc. (ANI)

