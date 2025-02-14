Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): More than 5.1 million pilgrims and over 200 thousand Kalpavasis visited the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela on Friday noon being held in Prayagraj, as per official data.

The official data further mention that nearly 5.3 million people took a dip in the sacred Triveni Sangam on Friday until 12 p.m.(the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati).

More than 491.4 million devotees have taken a dip in the Triveni Sangam, as per data released on February 13.

Meanwhile, more than 400 thousand people travelled through 140 trains on February 14, as per official data released.

Earlier today, sanitation workers cleaned the ghats of the sacred Triveni Sangam on Friday.

Visuals from Ram Ghat showed the workers cleaning the rivers with the help of nets.

OSD Kumbh Akansha Rana said that 300 workers who were cleaning the rivers at various locations were creating a Guinness world record.

She further stated that the message of the cleanliness drive was to ensure the cleanliness of the rivers and water bodies.

Speaking to ANI, Rana said "A Guinness world record is being created here, where 300 sanitation workers are engaged in river cleaning at various locations. We want to send a message to ensure the cleanliness of our rivers and water bodies. Tomorrow, we will create a world record in street sweeping, where 15000 sanitation workers will sweep the streets together..."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued strict directives regarding traffic management at Maha Kumbh, emphasising that officers will be held accountable in case of congestion.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) issued a statement saying, "CM Yogi Adityanath has given strict instructions regarding traffic management in Mahakumbh. Senior officers should come on the road themselves. There should be no traffic jams anywhere in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Nagar, Prayagraj district, Ayodhya Varanasi, and all the surrounding districts. Ensure accountability at every level. Wherever there is a traffic jam, the officers' accountability will be fixed."

Meanwhile, a large number of devotees arrived in Varanasi on Friday morning for darshan at the Kashi Vishwanath temple after taking a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Varanasi DM S Rajalingam said, "The number of pilgrims is increasing each day. We are using all the resources to manage the crowd, including barricading. Schools up to class 8 are running online. The temple is in a congested area, which is a challenge. There is a crowd in the ghats, too. NDRF and divers are also deployed at the ghats."

A huge crowd of devotees thronged the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj on Friday to take a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam. (ANI)

