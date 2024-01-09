Champhai (Mizoram) [India], January 9 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Guwahati Zonal unit along with NCB Agartala Zonal Unit and BSF seized 5.06 kg crystal meth an 80 gram heroin in Mizoram's Champhai district, said an official statement by NCB Guwahati on Tuesday.

A joint operation was launched by NCB Guwahati along with the NCB Agartala and BSF on the basis of reliable input and further continuous on-ground surveillance after which the teams successfully identified and crackdown upon the international syndicate involved in the supplying of crystal meth and heroin from Myanmar to India.

Also Read | Stop Going to Temples That Don’t Let You In, Says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru.

The combined team apprehended two persons from Champhai district's Zokhawthar on the evening of January 7, 2024, while they were on the way to meet the intended buyer, said the official statement.

The apprehended accused have been identified as Laldinpuii of Tahan who is a citizen of Myanmar and Lalengliani who is a resident of Zokhawthar town, added the official statement.

Also Read | Purnea Shooting: Elderly Man, His Minor Grandson Shot Dead in Bihar; Police Suspect Property Dispute Behind Murder.

The crystal meth and heroin were recovered during the search by the teams.

As per the official statement by NCB Guwahati, the seized crystal meth was packed in five packets and the seized heroin was packed in plastic packets and concealed inside seven soap cases.

The statement further mentioned that the source of the contraband items was traced to Myanmar and the destination was Zokhawthar in Champhai district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)