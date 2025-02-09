Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 9 (PTI) More than 7,000 women have taken sanyas initiation in various akharas during the ongoing Maha Kumbh to protect the Sanatan Dharma, a statement released by the Uttar Pradesh government said.

According to the official statement, the number of women joining to protect Sanatan under the leadership of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Arun Giri of Shri Panchdashnam Awahan Akhara and Dharmacharyas of Vaishnav saints was high.

More than 7,000 women took 'Guru Diksha' in all the major akharas and pledged to serve Sanatan.

Dr Devya Giri, president of Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara, said, "This time 246 women were given initiation as Naga Sanyasini in the Maha Kumbh."

In the 2019 Kumbh, 210 women were initiated as Naga Sanyasinis.

Devya Giri said that among the women who were initiated, a large number of them are highly educated.

Ipsita Holkar, a research student of the Delhi University, who came to research on the role of youths in the Maha Kumbh, said that in a survey conducted at various entry gates from the first bathing festival Paush Purnima to Basant Panchami, out of every 10 visitors coming to the Maha Kumbh, four were women.

