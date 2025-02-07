New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The Government has launched Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) with a vision to create national digital health ecosystem, wherein to ensure participation of citizen, Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHAs) numbers that is a 14-digit Unique Health Identifier (erstwhile known as Health IDs) are created, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a press release.

As on February 3, 2025, the number of ABHA IDs created are 73,90,93,095.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has undertaken various steps to raise awareness about the scheme among eligible beneficiaries across country.

A comprehensive media and outreach strategy to spread awareness and to empower the beneficiaries about their entitlements and rights under the scheme has been followed.

IEC (Information, Education & communication) activities to disseminate information about the scheme include outdoor media, digital display at ticket counters across various railway stations, announcements at major bus stations, passenger train, branding, national and regional press coverage, op-eds and advertorials in print media, radio campaign, telecast of beneficiary testimonials via Doordarshan, mass messaging through SMS, traditional media etc.

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Friday. (ANI)

