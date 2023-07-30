New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The Income Tax Department on Sunday announced that more than six crore ITRs have been filed till date, out of which, nearly 26.76 lakh ITRs have been filed today till 6:30 pm.

Taking to Twitter, the ITD said, "More than 6 crore ITRs have been filed so far (30th July), out of which about 26.76 lakh ITRs have been filed today till 6.30 pm".

Additionally, the IT department announced that the e-filing portal had witnessed more than 1.30 crore successful logins till 6:30 pm today.

"We have witnessed more than 1.30 crore successful logins on the e-filing portal till 6.30 pm, today", said the ITD.

Further, the department said, "To assist taxpayers with ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on a 24x7 basis, and we are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & social media".

In addition, the IT department extended its gratitude to the taxpayers and tax professionals.

"We extend our gratitude to taxpayers and tax professionals for helping us reach this milestone, and urge all those who have not filed ITR for AY 2023-24, to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid last minute rush", said the ITD. (ANI)

