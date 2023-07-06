New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to another rainy morning as minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday settled at 26.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, according to the weather department.

Light to moderate rains lashed parts of Delhi, causing waterlogging and traffic jams at several areas. The city recorded 5 mm rain in since Wednesday.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge To Chair Meeting on Polls Preparedness, CM Ashok Gehlot To Join Virtually.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted more showers over the next few days in the city and adjoining areas.

The maximum temperature on Thursday is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius. As per the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 81 (satisfactory category).

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Murder Accused in Jabalpur Pretends To Be Mentally Unstable For 19 Years To Evade Punishment.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe."

Relative humidity at 8.30 am was 83 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)