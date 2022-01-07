New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The Delhi Police has registered a case after coming across a morphed video of a cabinet committee wherein some persons tried to show that the meeting was against the Sikh community, officials said on Friday.

During the monitoring of social media, it was observed that a fake/morphed video has been shared on Twitter by some Twitter handles, they said.

In reality, the video was of the meeting of the cabinet committee, which took place on December 9, 2021, after the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. The video was readily available on various news portals and social media platforms, a senior police officer said.

“With the ill-intent to promote enmity and instigate communal disharmony, the video was morphed and a new voiceover was super imposed in which the alleged persons tried to show that the meeting was against the Sikh community,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) K P S Malhotra said.

“A tweet referring to a viral video claim that in a #Cabinet Committee meeting on Security, there was a call for the removal of Sikhs from the Indian Army. The claim is #Fake. No such discussion/meeting has taken place,” PIB Fact Check tweeted.

Such act of promoting disharmony/enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony and can disturb public tranquility and is an offence under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code, the DCP said.

In this regard, a case has been registered and investigation has been taken up. The Twitter accounts which started the propagation of this video are found to be @simrankaur0507 and @eshalkaur1, he said.

Through the press note, the Delhi Police also advised the general public not to believe in such videos and do a proper fact check before sharing the same on social media.

