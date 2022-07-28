Guwahati, Jul 28 (PTI) Morphine and illegal cigarettes worth Rs 74 lakh were recovered from two Rajdhani Express trains in Guwahati and three people were arrested, a senior official said on Thursday.

In the first case, two persons were apprehended with 0.73 kg of morphine and 20,503 cigarettes from the Rajdhani Express by the Guwahati GRP unit on Wednesday, he said.

"They were reportedly carrying the morphine from Dimapur to Lucknow. The approximate cost of the drug recovered is Rs 70 lakh. Legal action has been initiated," he added.

In the second incident, another person was arrested with 200 bundles of illegal cigarettes from the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, the official said.

"He was reportedly carrying the contraband from Dimapur to Allahabad. The approximate cost of the recovered cigarettes is Rs 4 lakh," he said.

An investigation has been started into the matter, the official said.

