New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): The mortal remains of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were brought to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi from his residence on Saturday.

The mortal remains will be kept there for the party workers to pay their last respects.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Female Tourist Killed As Boulder Hits Mini Bus on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban.

Several politicians including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajesh Thakur and others have reached the AICC HQ in Delhi to pay their final respects to the former PM.

Meanwhile, the preparations for the funeral march are underway at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi's Kashmere Gate in honour of Dr Manmohan Singh. The last rites of Dr Manmohan Singh are to be performed today.

Also Read | Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir: Heavy Snowfall Disrupts Life in Valley, Hundreds Stranded on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Pir Panjal Tunnel (Watch Videos).

Several people also gathered outside the residence of the former Prime Minister in Delhi to pay their last respects. Jasmeet, a resident of East Delhi, said that she has come with her husband Hatendra Pal to pay tributes to Manmohan Singh who she credits for making India famous, globally.

Delhi Traffic Police had issued an advisory earlier, ahead of the funeral of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. The traffic advisory outlines restrictions and diversions on major routes in New Delhi, urging the public to avoid certain roads and use public transport to help ease congestion.

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the phone and requested to have the funeral of Dr Manmohan Singh at a place where his memorial can be built, according to a post by the Indian National Congress on X.

"I am writing this in the context of the sad demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India. Apropos our telephonic conversation this morning, wherein I requested to hold Dr Manmohan Singh's last rites, which will take place tomorrow i.e. 28th December 2024, at his final resting place that would be a sacrosanct venue for the memorial of the great son of India. This is in keeping with such tradition of having memorials of statesmen and former Prime Ministers at the very place of their funerals," Kharge wrote in his letter.

Kharge further said that a memorial would be a fitting tribute to a leader who rose from humble beginnings to become a statesman of immense stature.

Immediately after the Cabinet meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah communicated to Congress President Kharge and the family of Late Dr Manmohan Singh that the Government will allocate space for the memorial.

The last rites of Dr Manmohan Singh are to be performed at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi today at 11:45 PM, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Dr Singh's political career spanned several decades, with notable positions including Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, during which he spearheaded economic reforms that transformed India's economy. He served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, succeeding Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His tenure is particularly remembered for his steady leadership during economic crises and his contributions to modernizing India's economy.

After his second term, Dr Singh retired from public life, having led India through a period of unprecedented growth and international recognition. He was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014 after the Congress-led UPA lost the general elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)