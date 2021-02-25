Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab), Feb 25 (PTI) Mortal remains of Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander were laid to rest on Thursday evening at his native village in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

Sikander died on Wednesday at a Mohali hospital where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. He was 60.

His body was brought from his residence at Bulepur village near Khanna, where artists, political leaders and others paid homage.

After Sikander's body arrived at Kheri Naudh Singh, his body was taken to his ancestral home for people to pay their last respects. The shopkeepers of the village closed their shops to mourn his death.

Cabinet minister Charanjit Singh Channi, parliamentarians Hans Raj Hans and Bhagwant Mann, singers Gurdas Maan, Babbu Maan, Anmol Gagan Maan and Jasbir Jassi were among those who paid tributes.

Sikander, regarded as an icon in the Punjabi music industry, is survived by his singer-wife Amar Noorie, and music-composer sons Sarang and Alaap Sikander.

