Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): An old mortar shell was found buried in the ground in the Kapashera area on Friday, said Delhi police.

A Bomb disposal squad of National Security Guards has been called for its safe disposal.

According to the Police, today information regarding the recovery of a suspected explosive device was received from MCD staff, who were cleaning the public drainage in Kapashera village near FIMT college and discovered the suspected article.

Accordingly, the area was cordoned off and the site was covered with sandbags.

The bomb disposal squad of NSG has also been summoned on the spot. The motor is expected to be 30 years old. (ANI)

